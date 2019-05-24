PELL CITY -- The Hometown Block Party in downtown Pell City is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. June 1 on Cogswell Avenue.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, and it has continued to bring the community together for the past 30 years.
“Growing up in Pell City, I always looked forward to the Block Party,” said Pell City Chamber Executive Director Courtney Hobson. “It is a great event that brings our community together for a night of fun for all ages. We could not do this event without the support from our community and our event sponsors. It is a great way to kick off the summer.”
This year, Ghost Train Brewing Company will be selling craft brews, hosted by Caribe Club and Marina, in a designated area between 18th and 19th streets on Cogswell Avenue.
Three continuous live music stages will feature artists from Jamison Taylor’s School of Music, Sam Lewis, Susanna Seales, Backroad South and local favorites, The Wingnuts.
There is a kids area with carnival rides and inflatables.
In addition, there is a classic car show sponsored by Casey Cambron at Alabama Car Shows. Car entries are $10 and all proceeds benefit Mileena Painter, a local seventh-grader who is fighting leukemia.
Vendors, network marketers, business owners and organizations that are locally based or from any city in Alabama, are encouraged and welcomed to participate in the Block Party.
“This event is your chance to highlight and showcase your products or services, hand out samples or bounce back coupons, business literature or even promote an upcoming event your business may be hosting,” said Pell City Chamber of Commerce board member Denise Olivastri. “Make new connections, acquire new customers, and grow your sales.”
Sponsors for the block party include the City of Pell City, Hargray Communications, AOD Federal Credit Union, Alabama Power, Metro Bank, Union State Bank, Blair & Parsons, Goodgame Company, Jamison Taylor’s School of Music, and Southland Golf Carts.
For more information on entering the car show, contact Cambron at 205-200-0359 or email alabamacarshows@gmail.com.
For more information or to download an application, visit www.pellcitychamber.com or contact the Pell City Chamber at 205-338-3377.