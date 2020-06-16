Pell City Hometown Block Party canceled for 2020

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 2020 Pell City Hometown Block Party.
The Chamber said in a release that after careful consideration, closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and consulting with city officials, local community groups and the Alabama Department of Health, it would be in the best interest of public safety and health to cancel.
“This was a very difficult decision to make,” said Pell City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Urainah Glidewell. “But we want to be considerate of public health and current guidelines and make the best decision for our community, volunteers, vendors, first responders, sponsors and nonprofit groups that are involved in the event.”
The annual Block Party, which typically draws crowds of more than 10,000 to downtown Pell City, was originally scheduled for June 6 and rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Businesses are slowly reopening, but there are still restrictions due to COVID-19. There has been an increase in positive cases, and health officials are unsure what the coming months will hold.
“We are disheartened with the thought of not having the Block Party this year, which has become an annual tradition and brings the community together,” Glidewell said. “But we feel moving forward with the event this year with the given uncertainty would be a risk for our community. The Hometown Block Party will be back in 2021, and we endeavor to make it better than ever.”
The Chamber’s board of directors voted unanimously on the decision, citing public health and the ongoing restrictions on social distancing and prohibitions on attendance that are difficult to enforce in the festival environment.
For now, the Chamber will continue to focus on its members to make sure businesses return stronger than before by creating community awareness and sharing resources and updates on current regulations. The Chamber does weekly social media business spotlights and newsletters, and has just started an infomercial initiative for members.
The Chamber is also continuing to plan for the annual Christmas parade in December and hopes that by then, the COVID-19 crisis will be resolved.
“We are looking forward to continuing to serve our community, especially during these uncertain times,” Glidewell said. “Our community has always been strong together and will continue to be so. We want to ensure that we do our part for their health and prosperity, as well.”
For more information on upcoming Chamber events, visit its website atwww.pellcitychamber.com or its Facebook page at Facebook.com/PellCityChamber.