Pell City home heavily damaged by fire Sunday night

PELL CITY -- A fire caused extensive damage to a Pell City home Sunday night.
Pell City fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said Monday his department responded to a structure fire at 129 Ash Ave. at 8:52 p.m.
He said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
“The first unit arriving on the scene reported heavy fire conditions with fire through the roof,” Kurzejeski said.
He said there was extensive damage throughout the structure. However, crews were able to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading.
Kurzejeski said firefighters were able to save an attached garage with an antique car inside.
He said the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured in the blaze.
Kurzejeski the initial cause of the fire is unknown, and the investigation into the blaze continues.