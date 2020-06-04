Pell City High seniors, separated for weeks by pandemic, get chance to gather, celebrate (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- After weeks of lockdowns and online school, Pell City High School seniors were honored Thursday as they paraded down 19th Street together.
Following their graduation practice Thursday morning, students jumped in their cars and lined up for a parade.
Some cars were covered with streamers and balloons, others were dressed with the banner representing the senior they carried, and some were bare.
The one thing they all had in common was they held a member of a senior class that was being able to gather together after being apart due to the pandemic.
Max Pruitt, son of Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, said being able to reunite with his friends during the practice, parade and cookout that was held at Lakeside Park helped him deal with stress that had built up from the pandemic.
“It's really relieving,” Pruitt said.
He said he was worried he would not be able to see any of his classmates again after the pandemic forced classes to move online and students into their homes.
Pruitt works full time with a local home builder and will be starting at Jefferson State Community College in the fall. He was worried he may not have the ability to spend time with his class before his other responsibilities took hold.
Taylor Jones, a University of Alabama at BIrmingham-bound rifle scholarship recipient, said the day of activities was “a nice break before graduation.”
“I’m ready to graduate,” Jones said, but she added the event was both happy and sad for her.
Both Jones and Pruitt said it was good to see the parade turnout as well-wishers lined 19th Street on the route that started at Pell City High and ended at Lakeside Park.
Pruitt said he thought some of the spectators he saw didn’t even have graduating children and simply wanted to show support.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said he felt support was really the purpose of the parade of seniors, which is the first such event the school has had for a graduating class.
“Getting the community behind our students is key,” Martin said Wednesday, ahead of the event.
Martin has repeatedly said since the beginning of the pandemic he wanted to do something special for a senior class that hasn’t been able to have a normal senior experience.
With that purpose in mind, it would appear the event was a success.
“It worked out beautifully,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover said following the parade.
Acting Principal Holly Costello said Thursday in general was rather successful, noting graduation practice went well and students seemed to be enjoying the cookout.
“It's been fantastic,” Costello said.
Stover called the event “a new tradition” and said there is a possibility the school system would do a senior parade in the future.
“We would like to let the students guide what their event will be,” she said, adding next year's graduates may choose to keep the parade.
The Pell City Class of 2020 will graduate Friday night at 7 at Pete Rich Stadium.