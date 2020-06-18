Pell City High School senior elected to state FFA office

PELL CITY -- A senior at Pell City High School has been elected to serve as the 2020-2021 FFA State Secretary.
Brooke Perry, 17, is a long-time member of PCHS’s FFA chapter, having joined the organization when she was in 9th grade. She also served as its vice president during her sophomore year. Since that time, she has also served on the chapter’s leadership team and most recently served as sentinel for the Alabama Central District Team.
Outside of school, Perry said she is active in her church and has been a Girl Scout since she was five years old.
Perry said the state FFA election process is not as simple as winning a vote. She said it was rather extensive and put her through two days worth of interviews and tests before she was approved for the position
“I went through a very difficult and mentally draining interview process consisting of a Written Exam, writing a letter, doing a personal interview, a group interview, FFA history and (parliamentary procedure) interview, agriculture Issues interview, and lastly a committee's choice interview with a panel of 9 interviewers.” Perry said.
She said she also went through several rounds of interviews beforehand just to become one of the final 12 candidates for state office.
She said that in the end only six candidates are chosen to serve as officers, which include the offices of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.
Perry said that her duties as secretary will include preparing agendas for meetings, presenting minutes at the beginning of meetings and maintaining membership’s attendance.
She expects to be quite busy due to her new duties.
“As the FFA State Secretary, I will spend my year of service going on chapter visits around the state, traveling to state officer workshops, and preparing for the 2021 Alabama FFA State Convention,” Perry said.
Perry said The National FFA Organization is one of the largest student-led organizations in the nation, consisting of hundreds of thousands of students in grades 7-12, all sharing the same passion for agriculture. FFA programs offer training in everything from prepared public speaking to livestock judging to agricultural mechanics. FFA gives students the opportunity to get hands-on experience in the classroom to help prepare them for their future careers.