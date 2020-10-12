Pell City High School JROTC recognizes Cadets of Month (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City High School JROTC began its new Cadet of the Month program with Cadet Pvt. Abigail Brasher and Cadet Cpl. Jasmine Gillis receiving the honor.
According to JROTC instructor Col. Larry Hearn, Brasher is a first-year cadet who is already showing a love for the program and the determination for greatness the JROTC program looks for in all of its cadets.
“She showed tremendous skill at our Cadet of the Month board, which took place on Sept. 24,” said Hearn. “Her confidence and knowledge so early in the year was impressive.”
Gillis is a second-year cadet. She was also selected after appearing before the Cadet of the Month board.
“She was chosen,” Hearn said, “because of her outstanding abilities in the classroom and her amazing attitude towards the program. We look for her passion and dedication in all of our cadets.”