PELL CITY -- The Pell City High School cheerleaders put together quite a showing recently at the Bama Bash at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Legacy Arena.
Pell City not only placed first in the varsity division, but also won the Grand Champion honor in the school division, according to a press release.
Dee Doss, varsity cheerleading coach, said the Pell City competition cheer squad consisted of cheerleaders from grades 8-11.
Brianna Allen, Chloe Boone, Gracie Ogden, Sarah Goodgame, Marissa Dempsey, Gracie Freeman, Macie Holcombe, Bailey Nail, Sassy Pilkington, Destiney Sayles, Malorie Bates, Gabby Mann, Natalie Newcomb, Sarah Rogers and Natalie Parker represented Pell City in the competition.
Doss said Shelby Bittles was also part of the cheerleading squad but was unable to compete due to a knee surgery.
Cheerleading coaches include Doss, junior varsity coach Alex McNatt Suggs, junior high school coach Ivy Patterson and volunteer coach Angie Gowens.