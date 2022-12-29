Pell City girls overcome slow start to secure tournament championship over Chelsea

PELL CITY — In the opening quarter of Thursday’s game, the Panthers struggled at the rim time after time. Those problems were long forgotten in the final three minutes when Pell City senior Kyla Torok knocked down a pair of shots and assisted on a third to secure a 40-38 victory over Chelsea in the Pell City Christmas Classic Championship Game on Thursday night.
“She is very, very athletic,” Pell City junior Reagan Tarver said. “I mean, she can jump and get the rebound whenever she wants. She don’t know it, but she can get around anybody and score whenever she wants. So yeah, she is a really big piece of our team.”
Torok finished the evening with 9 points, a team-high 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Tarver proved she could score almost at will as well on Thursday. After the Panthers fell behind 10-4 in the opening five minutes, Tarver caught fire, drilling three 3-pointers in two minutes to cut Chelsea’s lead down to four at the end of the first quarter.
Tarver finished the evening with a game-high 16 points and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
“Her range has improved a lot since the beginning of the season,” Pell City coach Jennifer Lee said. “At the beginning of the season, you know she wouldn’t take the shot. She expected to be just open, nobody guarding her … It forced her to look for her shot in other places, but we have confidence in her, and she’s shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line right now for the season, so she’s got the green light.”
What to know
— Tarver’s scoring faded in the second half as both teams struggled to score. However, the junior was the first player to score in both the third and fourth quarters, with each basket coming at least 90 seconds into the period. Tarver also grabbed the defensive rebound in the game’s final seconds to secure the win.
— Chelsea sophomore Haley Trotter threatened to take over the fourth quarter, powering a 5-2 run all by herself over the span of two minutes. Then Lee said the Panthers employed a box-and-one defense against Trotter in the final 2.5 minutes, with Torok playing man against Trotter while the rest of the Panthers played zone. Trotter only scored 2 more points the rest of the way.
— Trotter and fellow sophomore Sadie Schwallie paced the Hornets with 9 points each while four of their teammates scored at least 4 points.
Who said
— Tarver on overcoming a rough start to win: “Our January schedule, every single game is going to be like that, and so I think this is good to get us prepared for that. At the beginning of the season two months ago, I don’t think we would have been able to handle that. I think playing the schedule we played, it helped us (tonight).”
— Lee on the atmosphere: “The energy was there tonight, the emotion was there, and I attribute a lot of that to the bench. We pulled up some younger kids, and it is about everybody knowing their role. Even though they didn’t get the game, they brought the energy to the bench, which then brought it to the crowd, and it brought it to the team.”
— Lee on the importance of winning the championship: “Huge, Chelsea is an unbelievable team. They are one of the best teams in 7A right now. They’ve got a shot at winning it. … We’ve got all of our area coming up. So everything that we’ve done has been preparing us for this, so we will see what happens.”
Next up
— Pell City hosts Thompson on Saturday, Jan. 7.