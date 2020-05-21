Pell City Garden Club receives Plant America Award for work on walking trail (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Garden Club has received a Plant America Award from the National Garden Club.
The award was in recognition of the local club’s work on the Native Plant Walking Trail and Memorial Garden at Lakeside Park.
The award is part of the national club’s Plant America Community Project Program, which is part of the national club’s efforts to return to its roots of educating others about gardening.
Pell City Garden Club President Cathy Hudson said in order to receive the award, the project had to be beneficial to the community.
The Pell City club originally began work on the trail in 2014, with the goal of turning 2 acres of land at the park into a more attractive area to be enjoyed by residents who use the park.
Hudson said the idea behind the park was to fill it with native plants and to establish a memorial garden for people to plant trees in honor of loved ones.
However, Hudson said, after 2014, the project became less of a focus for the club and maintenance was not always kept as it should be. Signage also was not kept up-to-date.
Hudson said this changed in 2019 when the club's Executive Committee decided to focus more on the project. To do this, the committee decided to develop a new project plan for the trail.
She said the club began to spend more money on the project as well as have regular work days.
“It's really just to boast the educational aspect of it,” Hudson said.
She said the club focused on adding signs identifying trees and flowers that make up the trail.
Hudson said it was this new plan and commitment that was submitted for consideration for the Plant America award.
“We’re proud of that,” she said. “We have put a lot of effort into it.”
Hudson said it was a labor of love for the club, as club members enjoy being able to give back to the community. She said the project has also energized the club members.
“We are glad to do the work at the Native Plant Walking Trail,” she said.