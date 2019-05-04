Pell City Garden Club holds annual plant sale

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Garden Club held its annual fundraiser plant sale starting Saturday at 9 a.m. at the 19th Street Community Center.
The group, which began in 1953, expected to see hundreds of enthusiasts and hobbyists dropping by to find favorites and collectibles. Particularly sought after were the native plants, such as hydrangeas and azaleas, but more were coming to find “what grandma grew” way back when.
The Garden Club uses the proceeds of the event to support the native plant walking trail at Lakeside Park as well as the Blue Star Garden, which honors veterans. The 20-plus active members of the group strive to promote beauty and environmental protection.