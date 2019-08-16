PELL CITY -- Pell City High School’s football team spent the Thursday of its second week of practice running through drills, sprints and plays as it readies for its first game week of the 2019 season.
Following practice, Panthers head coach Wayne Lee said the team has done well in camp while also side-stepping the proverbial injury bug.
“I guess the best thing is, through all the weather and everything, everybody’s healthy right now,” he said. “We’re going to scrimmage Friday night. We’re crossing our fingers and hoping everybody comes out of it healthy, but we’ve got to get one more in before we go play.
“Right now, we’re super happy. Everybody’s 100 percent (to) go. It’s good right now.”
Lee said Pell City performed well during 7-on-7 camps throughout the summer. The Panthers had similar success in those types of camps prior to the 2018 season, but they were unable to ride the momentum through a 4-6 campaign.
The second-year head coach said his players have been working to build on the offseason gains made from 7-on-7 work this season.
“The kids were excited,” Lee said. “Then, you get to add the big linemen in there that weren’t part of the 7-on-7. They got to stay back, lift, run and stuff. We’re getting everybody together out here, and it’s their time then. We start getting the contact going.
“The momentum was good, and the attitude has been really good this year. They’ve adopted a different attitude this year, and it’s been nice. We’ve been able to practice fast and condition. When we condition, it’s just, ‘Hey, get on the line. Let’s go. We’re going to do what we have to do to get ready.’ It’s been good.”
Lee said senior quarterback Mitchell Gossett has shown significant growth through the summer and fall camp.
“From what we’ve seen so far, it’s (like) daylight and dark,” Lee said. “Mitchell has really picked it up. He’s grown. He’s bigger and stronger. He’s a year older and all the things that come with that -- the maturity out here on the field and becoming more of a leader.
“Mitchell’s a young senior … He’s only 16 years old. Last year, he was a 15-year-old kid in our region, which is tough on him, but he’s picked up his maturity and leadership. Just watching him grow has been a lot of fun, and he’s really making some big plays for us right now.”
During the St. Clair County Football Media Day in Pell City on June 20, Lee expressed excitement about two areas of his squad -- an offensive line that remains intact and one of the fastest groups of skill position players in recent Panthers history.
He said it’s been exciting to watch these two units combine to work during camp.
“For the first time I can remember since I’ve been here, the offense came out way ahead of the defense when we started,” Lee said. “It’s taken a little while to get the defense caught back up because of the experience we have on offense … The offense came out and was just hitting quicker than the defense.
“A perfect scrimmage is about 50/50. The offense will win some plays and the defense will win some plays. Our first scrimmage was dominated by the offense.”
An area Lee said he would like to see improve going into the first week of game preparation is overall consistency with the team.
“You always want to see, when you make a good play, you want the next play to be a good play and the next play and the next play,” he said. “You always want to keep building on the consistency. I guess if we pick out one thing right now, I was disappointed a little bit early (with) the tackling. Of course, we’ve worked on that. Hopefully, (during the scrimmage), we’ll see that pick up.”
Pell City will open its season at Fort Payne on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.