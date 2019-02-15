PELL CITY -- Avery Weiss signed a letter-of-intent to play football at the University of West Georgia.
The signing took place Feb. 6 in the Center for Education and Performing Arts Building on the campus of Pell City High School.
Weiss had several offers, but he felt like West Georgia would be the best place for him the next four years.
“It was a long process,” Weiss said. “It was stressful. I backed out of a lot of deals because of the deal that they were giving me. It felt like home up there, and I really felt like I had a chance to get on the field as a freshman.”
The 6-foot-7 defensive end had an offer from South Alabama, an offer from West Alabama and Southern Mississippi wanted him to walk on.
With West Georgia losing four defensive ends from last season, Weiss said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity of trying to get on the field early in his college career.
“A lot of the offers came in late,” he said. “I committed to West Georgia early. I had two more visits lined up with West Alabama and South Alabama at the end. The deal (at South Alabama) was … that I paid my first year of school and then I would have a full ride for four years. I wanted to have the opportunity to play right away, so that’s why I chose West Georgia.”
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee was thrilled Weiss will have the opportunity to play on the next level.
“I think it is going to be a great fit for him,” Lee said. “They really wanted him and they are excited about getting him. After he came back from his visit, he was really excited. I think it is going to be a good fit for both of them.”
Lee is confident Weiss will put in the necessary work to have success on and off the field at West Georgia.
“They are getting a hard worker,” Lee said. “They are getting a kid that is going to put in the time.
“One of the things that these colleges want to know is if this is a kid that is going to stay? Yes, he is going to stay. He is going to put in the work.
“In the classroom, he is going to have to work hard and get it done, because all you see in the NCAA is the grade situation. I look forward to getting a chance to go over there and watch him play.”
Weiss plans to major in marketing. He said he was grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dream of playing college football become a reality.
“I would like to thank the Lord for giving me this opportunity to do what I love,” Weiss said. “I want to thank all my coaches for getting me where I need to be. I want to thank my defensive line coaches; they taught me how to be a good man and helped me become the player I am today.
“I have always been a small guy (weight wise) or not fast enough, but as long as you show work ethic, make plays and do what you have to do on the field, everything is possible.”