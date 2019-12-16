Pell City firefighters rescue cat from burning camper at Lakeside Landing

PELL CITY — A cat was pulled from a camper following a fire at Lakeside Landing today.
The furry survivor was treated on the scene and taken to the veterinarian.
The Fire Department received a call at 12:25 p.m. about flames coming from the roof of a camper in the Lakeside Landing RV Park and Marina, according to Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski.
Firefighters arrived to find the camper’s roof on fire, which was quickly put out. Following this, firefighters forced entry through the front door. They found the only occupant to be a cat; the owners of the camper were not present.
Fire Marshall Caleb Walker said the likely cause of the fire was a fault in the camper’s AC unit.
“The cause was likely faulty electrical equipment,” he said.
The fire damaged the front bedroom while the rest of the camper suffered smoke damage.
No one was injured.