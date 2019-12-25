Pell City Fire Department introduces new safety program for 2020

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Fire Department is working on a new partnership with local businesses for 2020.
The department will ring in the new year with its new Fire and Life Safety Program. This program will mainly entail the inspections of all business in the city during the new year.
Ahead of these inspections, the city is also asking that businesses complete a few minor steps that will help both them and the department in the long run.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the new program will help the department streamline its process.
As part of this program, the city is asking for businesses to update their contact information.
Fire Marshal Caleb Walker said keeping current contact information is a highly important step.
“We sometimes don’t even have up-to-date contact information,” he explained.
According to Walker, this can lead to issues even when there isn’t truly a fire at a location. He gave an example of a false alarm call, which can be caused by faulty sensors and other issues.
Since firefighters are responding to the scene, they have to check the building for a fire. Without proper contact info, the firefighter can’t get into contact with people who can unlock the building.
He added this leaves them two options: wait for the person with the key or improvise with an ax.
Walker points out that knowing who has the key and their contact information will help cut down on these kind of issues.
Another big part of the program is making a checklist of common fire code errors available for businesses ahead of inspections.
Walker said a large portion of fire code issues are just mistakes that can easily be fixed. While many of these mistakes can be fixed while an inspector is on-site, it speeds up the process if mistakes are handled before inspection.
“If businesses follow the checklist, it will help them be compliant” Walker explains.
According to Kurzejeski, the biggest goal of this new program is to help the Fire Department better serve the community.
“We’re trying to partner the best we can with businesses in our community,” he said.
With this program, Kurzejeski said he feels optimistic about the relationship between the department and the community going into the new year.
“I’m excited about where we are headed,” he said.