PELL CITY – The smell of smoke and a pulled fire alarm brought a break in the regular Friday afternoon routine for students at Iola Roberts Elementary School.
Students evacuated the building to the gymnasium, which is on a separate fire alarm system, as units from the Pell City Fire Department responded.
“Someone smelled smoke and pulled the fire alarm,” Pell City Schools Federal Programs Director Christa Bryant said. “We went through the fire drill as normal, and the children were never in danger.”
At the scene, Pell City Fire Marshal Caleb Walker said that upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a storage room and an ember, which was doused by fire extinguisher. Walker said the cause was undetermined, and the incident was under investigation.
“The fire alarm system worked exactly as it should have, and the fire drill was completed exactly as it should have been,” Bryant said. “All our practice on fire drills made perfect because the kids knew exactly what to do.”