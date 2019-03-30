PELL CITY -- The City Council is holding a special called meeting Tuesday night so it can move forward with applying for a grant to improve the Parkway East intersection into the Pell City Industrial Park.
The council is expected to approve the submittal of a grant application under the Alabama Industrial Access Road and Bridge Program.
TCI of Alabama, on Parkway East, recently broke ground on an expansion project, which is expected to bring an additional 30 jobs.
“A qualifying industrial expansion, such as this one, allows the city to compete for funding through ALDOT’s Industrial Access Road (IAR) program,” said City Manager Brian Muenger. “The IAR board only meets three times each year to consider applications, and April 5 is the deadline for those applications to be submitted for consideration.”
The project is expected to cost $1.3 million, with the city’s share estimated at $419,825.
Muenger said the city has already engaged an engineering firm, performed a traffic study to support the application and gained the necessary support from the Department of Commerce.
He said there is still some work to be done, but the application will be substantially complete by this week.
Parkway East is a dead end road that travels north from U.S. 78 into the city’s industrial park. Several industries are along Parkway East, including TCI of Alabama, CMC Impact Metals, Oerlikon and WKW. These industries have had expansions while adding additional employees.
In addition to the intersection project, the municipality is also considering replacing the city-owned rail crossing on Parkway East.
The intersection work consists of a right turn lane off U.S. 78 onto Parkway East, and a right-hand turn lane onto U.S. 78 from Parkway East.
“A traffic study was conducted, which showed that the traffic volume and turning volume at this intersection warranted four turn lanes,” Muenger said. “Unfortunately, we are only able to apply for funding for the turn lanes that directly impact the industrial area.”
Signal poles will have to be relocated to make room for the additional turn lanes if the project proceeds forward.
“This process will clear the way for the possibility of a turn lane off of Hardwick Road, as well as off of (U.S.) 78 onto Hardwick Road in the future,” Muenger said.
The city manager said if the council approves moving forward with the application process, he believes there is a good chance Pell City would be awarded the grant.
The special called meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.