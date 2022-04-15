Pell City defeats Springville to earn playoff berth

PELL CITY— Pell City High School’s baseball team defeated Springville 10-3 to clinch a berth in the Class 6A playoffs on Thursday. With the win, the Panthers secured the second seed in Class 6A, Area 13. This is Pell City’s first time making the postseason since 2018.
“This was our goal from the beginning of the year, “Pell City head coach David Collins said. “We knew that Springville was a really tough team. We were in the same scenario last year, win or go home in the Springville series and Springville sent us home. That’s something that we have focused on all off-season. The kids did all the work, I can’t tell you how hard they worked in the off-season and it paid off.”
The Panthers put themselves in position for this winner-take-all game by handling business on Tuesday with an 8-4 win over the Tigers.
“Everyday coach (Collins) told us that he wouldn’t want to be with anybody else, so we all bought in and we put our heads down and worked,” senior Kentrell Borden said. “We are not the most talented team, but we are going to outwork everybody. That’s one thing about us; we are always going to work.”
After giving up a run in the first, Pell City responded by scoring two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Borden led off the inning with a triple. Allen Taut Nunnally hit a fielder's choice to the shortstop which allowed Borden to score. A few batters later, Austin Greene grounded out to second base which allowed Nunnally to score to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
Springville got back into the game in the third inning. After the first two batters of the inning got on base, Ethan Davis would deliver his second RBI of the game as he hit a single to left field to score Caleb McCarty.
Springville’s lead however was short-lived as the Panthers replied by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Greene came through with another big hit for the Panthers in the third inning. The senior hit a two-run single up the middle to give Pell City a 4-2 lead. Greene would score a few batters later as Springville made an error on a throw to third base on a bunt by Andrew Hardy.
That would be all the run support that the Panthers would need. Pell City received strong performances from a pair of pitchers on Thursday. Daniel Cain earned the win as he recorded five strikeouts while allowing two runs in four-innings on the mound. Brady Laminack shut the Tigers in the last three innings as he only allowed one run while striking out two batters.
Pell City added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Panthers scored a run in the fifth and they exploded for five runs in the sixth to seal the win.
What to know
—Nick Wilson led the way for the Panthers with three hits against Springville. The senior hit a two-run double in the six-inning for the Panthers.
— Greene led the way for Pell City with three RBIs
—Nunnally recorded two hits and two RBIs for Pell City. Nunnally hit an RBI single to score Borden in the sixth inning.
—Ethan Davis was the losing pitcher for Springville.
Who said
—Collins on the insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings: “Timely hits are huge; we had some two-out hits. “It’s a momentum game, chipping away in those middle innings really helped. It felt close there in the fifth then Ashton Hamm was able to get that bunt down and a single from Daniel Cain to push that run across really changed the momentum of the game.
—Springville head coach Jonathan Ford on the loss: “We had a mixture of some bad luck and bad baseball. That’s not a good combination. I was talking to our coaches and we made mistakes today that we haven’t made all year. Tip your hats to Pell City, but I know we didn’t play our best today. That’s tough and it’s tough for these guys, especially with that game being that important and that big. I’m proud of the year and I’m proud of the position that we were in. Half of the team in the state weren’t in this position fighting.”
Up next
Pell City will close out the regular season on Saturday at Oak Mountain at 2 p.m.