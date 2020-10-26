Pell City couple using yard to conduct Halloween-themed food drive (with photos)

PELL CITY -- A Pell City couple is getting a little spooky to feed families this Halloween.
Suzy and Russ Brizendine, of Pell CIty, have transformed their yard into a Halloween attraction as part of a food drive. The event kicked off Oct. 23.
The Brizendines live at 560 Riverview Drive, and the yard is open to visitors from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Halloween.
Suzy said the Halloween food drive has been a tradition for the couple for years.
While the couple has not made a food drive part of their Halloween festivities since moving to Alabama three years ago, they did it regularly while previously living in California.
The last time they did the food drive in California, they collected over $1,100 and 680 pounds of food for local families, Suzy said.
“That's what we want to get started here,” Suzy said.
The reason for a Halloween-themed food drive goes back a ways, with both Brizendines saying they have always loved the holiday. Russ said he has been doing complex Halloween displays for over 30 years, with the fascination beginning with his father doing the same.
Suzy said Halloween has always been her favorite holiday and is also her mother’s birthday.
This love of Halloween has led them to turn their front yard into a small haunted trail of sorts with simple animatronics, gravestones and a 16-foot pirate ship made out of styrofoam and rebar.
Susy said many of the props were made or set up by Russ, who worked at Folsom Prison before he retired. Russ said while he lived in California, he had several people tell him he should look for a job at Disneyland due to his knack for creating Halloween attractions.
Suzy said the attraction is open to anyone who wants to come out, but she hopes people will donate some food when they come by. She said the couple has teamed up with Good Works Food Bank to provide food for local families in need.
“Halloween is really the time you need to start giving back,” Suzy said.
She said while people often think of giving to others around Thanksgiving or Christmas, they may not have as much to spare because they have to look out for their own families. She said the way she sees it, people should give more while they have it, before the big holidays start. She said this is especially important now during the pandemic, when people may be facing unique financial hardships.
Susy said really the whole point of the decorations is to have fun and help out the community.
“We do this for us and the community,” she said. “We don't do this to benefit us, we do it to benefit the community.”