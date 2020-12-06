Pell City Council votes to condemn two buildings

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council approved condemning two buildings despite one of those actions being disputed by the owner.
During its regular meeting Nov. 23, the council OK’d the condemnations of properties on 28th Street North and 23rd Place North.
Reagan Ford, who owns the 28th Street property, previously told the council she plans to demolish the condemned structure. City Clerk Sheree Pruitt told the council Ford, who was not present for the meeting, had said she would demolish the property by Jan.15.
The council approved condemning and demolishing the building if Ford is unable to do so by Jan 15.
The second commendation was a source of much more discussion during the council’s work session and regular meeting. The 23rd Place property was partially burned in February, according to records from the Pell City Fire Department. The city building inspector recommended demolishing the house in April.
The matter was also discussed during the council’s Nov. 9 meeting, when the council decided to table the issue while the owner reworked his plan of work to repair the home and the property was reinspected. The city said at that time that Jeff Smith, the owner of the property, did not have a valid state contractor listed on the plan of work.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipal inspector’s recommendation remained the same after the second inspection; the new plan of work was substantially similar to the original one.
Smith addressed the council and said repairs were a small matter that could be done in less than 30 days.
Council President Jud Alverson expressed concerns with Smith’s plan. Alverson said he was unsure how the work the house appeared to need could be done for the budget in Smith’s plan.
Council member Ivy McDaniel expressed concern at what quality of living the house could provide if Smith repairs it and rents it out.
“You say that there's just minimum stuff that needs to be done, but whose quality of life does it fit,” McDaniel asked Smith. “Is it enough just to get someone in to rent it, or is it going to be livable for a family to live there?”
Smith said the house would certainly be livable. He said the house will be a basic unit.
McDaniel said she was not sure what Smith proposed spending on the property could bring it to a suitable condition.
Smith asked the council why the amount he planned to spend on repairs even mattered.
Alverson said he shared McDaniel’s concerns. He said the city is not in the business of tearing down houses but is in the business of public safety.
Council member Blaine Henderson expressed concern the plan of work did not mention any electrical or plumbing issues.
Smith said he would handle plumbing himself, and that an electrician would only cost a few more hundred dollars at most.
The council ultimately approved the condemnation and abatement of the property unanimously.
In other matters, the council:
Heard a proposal from Carol Pappas to establish a city museum in the municipal complex. The proposal would call for the city to form a municipal museum board. Muenger said there were some outstanding issues with the proposal, and Alverson said the council would look at the proposal in December to give time for those matters to be addressed;
Approved submitting an application for a Rebuild Alabama Act grant to address paving needs for Industrial Drive;
Approved a resolution to make Cobbs Allen a broker of record for human resources and insurance services;
Approved the purchase of five Chevrolet Tahoes for the Police Department for $178,700 from the Capital Improvement budget;
Approved the purchase of equipment for the new Sutphen Aerial Fire Truck from the Capital Improvement budget in an amount not to exceed $35,000;
Approved spending $49,850 from the Capital Improvement budget for a paving assessment by CDG Engineers & Associates Inc., to help the city identify roads that need to be addressed in 2021;
Tabled a resolution for approval of the final plat for Fox Hollow phase 4, section 3 so the developer can address comments from the city’s engineering consultants; and
- Held an executive session between the council work session and meeting to discuss a matter of potential litigation, no item from this session was added to the meeting agenda.