Pell City Council takes steps toward ownership of former Bussie Oil site

PELL CITY -- During its meeting Monday, the Pell City Council approved entering into three land donation agreements in order to take ownership of the former Bussie Oil site.
“These agreements will allow the city to conduct environmental assessments and to seek via ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) some funding for environmental clean up on this property and, ultimately, to own the property,” city attorney John Rea told the council during the meeting.
The donation agreements were added to the council’s agenda following an executive session between its regular work session and meeting.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality has been making inquiries about Bussie Oil, which is on 19th Street, with ADEM for nearly four years.
Last November, the site became a cornerstone of downtown revitalization discussions. The site is classified as a brownfield, which are old properties with either a potential for hazardous material being present, complicated ownership history or both.
“This is a prototypical brownfield site,” Muenger said.
Proposals for the use of the property last year varied, from making the tanks on the property a landmark, to building a playground and even a skate park. Yet the issue remained of getting the property to a point where something could be done in the first place.
Muenger said this will get that first step done by allowing all parties with an interest in the property a way to retire that intertest.
Muenger also said with these agreements, the city will only have to pay $10,000 to access ADEM’s brownfield cleanup fund, and after that, any environmental costs will be paid by ADEM.
“Any environmental costs that are determined to be needed to get a letter of no further action on this property will be paid 100 percent by ADEM,” Muenger said.
Muneger said that in essence, the city will now “clean the title, and then we are going to clean the property, and then we will own it.”
In other matters, the council:
Held a public hearing for rezoning of property on Sunset Strip from Residential Agricultural to Medium-Low Density Residential. No one spoke during the hearing, and the ordinance was approved by the council;
Approved a resolution setting a public hearing for eight weed nuisance cases for Nov. 9;
Approved the renewal of an agreement with Otis Elevator for maintenance on the elevator at City Hall;
Approved the renewal of a contract with Ingenuity for energy and telecommunications expense management;
Approved the renewal of an agreement with Louise Campbell for grant writing services for $16,500 a year;
Approved appropriations agreements with 15 separate organizations for fiscal year 2020/2021;
Approved an appropriations agreement with the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District. Council member Jason Mitcham abstained;
Approved an appropriations agreement with Lakeside Hospice. Council members Jay Jenkins and James McGowan abstained; and
Approved an ordinance adopting the revised annual budget for fiscal year 2019/2020 and the initial budget for fiscal year 2020/2021.