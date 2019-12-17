Pell City Council sees insurance costs fall for 2020

PELL CITY -- Christmas came early this year as the City Council approved an insurance policy costing $2,554 less in premiums than last year.
The policy will be in place for 2020 and continues a trend of falling insurance costs for the city. The council adopted the policy during a meeting Monday. The meeting was moved up due to the Christmas holiday.
The falling costs come even with the added expense of insuring the recent upgrades and additional tennis courts at the Civic Center, which added a value of $3 million.
The main source of savings comes from a $2,956 decrease in premium costs for automotive insurance and a $2,104 decrease for inland marine insurance. Despite the name, inland marine insurance covers equipment that requires movement between multiple locations.
Those decreases counteracted the $2,506 increase in various other policy premiums and some premiums that had no change since last year.
“By virtue of this consolidation and an improving risk profile, the city’s insurance premiums are more than $17,000 lower than they were in 2015,” City Manager Brian Muenger informed the council.
The proposal was put together by Ron Helms of Union State Insurance, who serves as the city’s insurance broker. Helm’s firm has covered the municipality for many years, and he gave his thanks after his proposal passed.
“We have been in business in Pell City for 40 years,” he said, “and we appreciate the city of Pell City.”
In other matters, the council:
Approved a three-year agreement with Richard Shell for pest trapping services near the wastewater treatment plant for no cost;
Approved the purchase of a PC88MR-10 Mini Excavator for $14,283.73 for the Street Department;
Tabled discussion on the Capital Improvements Budget until the new year; and
Approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a real estate purchase agreement with Riverbank Properties LLC for $205,000. The agreement involves an office building on the same block as City Hall. The city is purchasing the building from Jeff Jones, and Riverbank Properties is facilitating the sale. As part of the deal, the city approved another resolution agreeing to lease office space in the Municipal Complex to Jones for $9,000 per year. Jones will get the office space free for a year before rent will be charged.