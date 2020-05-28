Pell City Council renews contract with Advanced Disposal for two years

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council renewed its contract with Advanced Disposal for another two-year term with no rate changes on the horizon.
During the council's regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved the renewal with rates charged to city residents remaining at $14.59 for one can and $8.65 for an additional can on request. These rates also include brush and recycling pickup services.
The council approved a contract for commercial trash pickup as well as a contract for residential pickup.
City Manager Brian Muenger said state bid laws allow the city to renew the contracts without rebidding the service if no changes are made to the rates stated in the contracts.
Muenger said the city has not seen a rate increase in 10 year with Advanced Disposal.
“We have mandatory garbage collection in the city, so it's great to be able to continue to provide that at level cost to our citizens for two more years,” Muenger said. “It's definitely a rarity to have something stay stable for that long”
Scott Henderson, who represented Advanced Disposal at the meeting, thanked the council for allowing the company to continue service.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said while the city had some initial issues with Advanced Disposal, the company has given the city good service for several years.
Jenkins also said Advanced Disposal temporarily placed brush service on a hiatus, but noted that the city did not pay for service during that time.
In late March, the company did stop performing brush pickup in Pell City, though it did not affect other nearby cities that do not have brush service from Advanced Disposal.
Henderson said that this was due to company policies against employees personally handling material due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Henderson said the company recently began picking up limbs in the city again, after resolving issues with the company’s policies.
In other matters, the council:
Approved accepting a $15,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation for the St. Clair County Community Health Clinic;
Approved resolution approving the final plat of Fox Hollow Phase Four, Sector Two;
Approved a resolution marking a Kubota L3000 Tractor, a Goosen Blower and a tiller attachment for a tractor as surplus and no longer needed for city purposes. They will be auctioned off when the city can hold such events.