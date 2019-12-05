PELL CITY -- The City Council is beginning work on the 2020 Capital Improvement Budget.
The council held a meeting Thursday night to discuss the budget with all departments. Each department head offered up budget priorities for the coming year.
Police Chief Paul Irwin prioritized asking the city to approve 10 new leases on Flock Safety cameras capable of taking photos of vehicles flagged by the department.
Irwin wants to open these cameras up for use in more of Pell City’s high traffic areas. Currently, these cameras, which are leased through a partnership with Alabama Power, are only used at major commercial centers.
“We have used them to solve a lot of crime already,” Irwin said.
The cameras are sophisticated. They cost $167 per month per camera.
Also on Irwin’s list were several vehicles to replace aging cars in the Police Department’s fleet.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski’s proposal prioritized a new heavy rescue unit. The new unit would hold special operations equipment such as hazmat and trench rescue equipment.
The issue is this equipment is currently held on trailers, which are hard to maintain and hurt the equipment. The trailers frequently get flat tires, Kurzejeski said, and are kept outside, exposing the equipment to the elements.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge prioritized mainly facility adjustments, including bringing all softball and baseball fields down to 200 feet.
Also on his list was landscaping equipment.
Street Superintendent Greg Gossett’s top equipment request was a small dump truck that could also be used to haul other equipment. The truck would cut down on the number of vehicles required to go to one project, Gossett said.
He also proposed a replacement of the city's tractors, which would help cut down on the need to constantly replace parts.
Gossett was clear on the importance of the tractors.
“We run these tractors like a clock,” he said.
Gossett said failing storm drains that need repair are a problem citywide, and he said two railroad crossings need repaving.
His list also included several street paving projects, including Killgore Lane, Ridgeway Road, Ball Street, 4th Street and many other roads.
The council will consider these requests as it develops the budget. City Manager Brian Muenger said what was talked about Thursday was just a list of ideas.
“We encourage departments to bring everything they have for capital improvements (to the council’s attention),” he said.
He notes the final budget will not include every idea. He said the budget will be the product of a fair, well thought-out process.