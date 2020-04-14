You are the owner of this article.
Pell City Council OKs use of same type machines used in previous municipal elections for 2020 balloting

PELL CITY -- The City Council during its meeting Monday passed a resolution approving the use of electronic counting machines for the next municipal election. 

“We had a resolution already in place saying we use electronic voting devices, but this year, we had to be specific as to what voting machines we are actually using,” City Clerk Penny Isbell said. 

Isbell said the new resolution was required due to regulations that were not in place before prior elections. 

Isbell said the machines mentioned in the resolution are DS200 tabulator machines, which count paper ballots, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant digital voting machines. 

These machines are owned by the county and are the same machines the city previously used in other elections. 

The council also passed a resolution approving an agreement with William Thomas, who owns Thomas Voting Machines LLC.

Isbell said Thomas is the custodian of the county’s voting machines and therefore maintains and services them.

The contract with Thomas will cost the city $250 per machine, with the city using five counting machines and one ADA machine. The agreement would also require the city to pay $125 for a public test of the machines.

In others matters the council:

  • Held public hearings on two resolutions vacating unopened roads on the old hospital site. Both resolutions were tabled on request from the County Commission; and

  • Approved resolutions declaring certain items as no longer needed for municipal purposes. 

