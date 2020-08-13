Pell City Council OKs Rebuild Alabama Act plan for FY2021

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved its fiscal year 2021 Rebuild Alabama Act plan.
During the council’s regular meeting Monday, City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality is required to have an annual plan for what projects the city may use its RAA fund allocation on.
“Given the city’s allocation, which is relatively small,” he said, “calling this a plan may be a little generous.”
The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the state Legislature last year, raised Alabama’s gas and diesel fuel taxes. Eight percent of the new revenue will be distributed to cities each year.
Muenger said the city’s allocation is less than six figures and is not likely to go far for paving projects as a result.
The two roads in the city's plan are Dickey Drive and Industrial Park Drive. The projects are estimated to cost $655,042.50 and $407,298.78, respectively.
“Basically, we are obligating that one of these projects will be what the city extends its allocation to this year or at least partially funding,” Muenger said.
The city manager said after the meeting neither project is completely set in stone, but both are likely to be performed in the next year.
Dickey Drive has been a longtime topic of discussion for the council.
The road, which runs from Hardwick Road to Trust Ferry Road, has been noted as far back as February to be of substandard width. The U.S Department of Transportation has set standards saying local rural roads should be 24 feet in width, while Dickey is only 16-17 feet wide.
Due to this, each travel lane is around 3 1/2 feet narrower than it needs to be.
Councilman Jason Mitcham said in February the width has caused cars to lose side mirrors due to collisions and even has caused some vehicles to be run off the road due to traffic.
Industrial Park Drive, on the other hand, runs from Pleasant Valley Road to Comer Avenue.
“If you’ve driven that road, it's really a lot of heavy truck traffic there,” Muenger said.
He said the project would look to build up the road to stand up to the wear caused by that traffic.
“Whichever one progresses first, we will allocate our RAA contribution towards.” Muenger said,
Muenger said the RAA allocation would not be enough to fund either project, but the city does have other funds it will put toward them.
In other matters, the council:
Held public hearings for the rezoning of two properties on U.S. Highway 231 near the Easonville subdivision from Residential Agricultural to Low Density Residential. No one spoke against either proposal, and both rezonings were approved;
Approved a resolution appointing five additional election officials for municipal elections;
Approved a resolution setting a public hearing for 12 grass and weed nuisance cases for Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.;
Approved a proposal from the Taylor Corporation for the installation of the new weir gate at the wastewater treatment plant for $27,700; and
Adjured until Thursday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the issuance of general obligation warrants for the 2020 taxable series.