Pell City Council OKs purchase of chest compression machines

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved the purchase of automatic chest compression machines for the Fire Department.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved spending $15,724.64 each for four automatic chest compression machines, known as the Lucas Chest compression system. Total cost will be $62,898.56, and the purchase will allow for each of the city’s four fire stations to operate one of the devices.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the machine operates by strapping the device around a person’s chest and providing chest compressions.
“They do uninterrupted adequate chest compressions,” he said. “That's the big thing … it's uninterrupted.”
Kurzejeski said due to the device being strapped to a patient, it allows for uninterrupted compressions even in situations like going down stairs. He said the device can be put on a patient and stay on the patient until he/she reaches the hospital. Kurzejeski said this greatly increases the chances of survival of people after a cardiac episode.
“The best documented cases of survival comes from early intervention CPR and uninterrupted CPR,” he said.
Kurzejeski said another major benefit to the machine is that it frees up a set of hands that might previously have been occupied in giving CPR. He said this will allow first responders to work on other life saving interventions, such as intubation or drug therapies.
Councilman Blaine Henderson asked if there would be any life span on these devices, to which the chief said his department will be able to use them as long as they pass their regular maintenance checks.
City Manager Brian Muneger said the money for the chest compression machines will come out of the Fire Department’s operating budget, as it was previously presented by Kurzejeski. This is unlike the fire truck previously approved by the council, which is being handled with capital improvement funds.
Kurzejeski said the city can expect a lead time of two to three weeks until the devices arrive. He said his department will then host training for all employees with the equipment. He also said all firefighters will continue to be required to receive CPR certification as part of their training as required by state law.