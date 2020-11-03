Pell City Council OKs new city clerk during organization meeting

PELL CITY -- The city of Pell City has officially sworn in its new administration.
The mayor and council were sworn in by St. Clair County Presiding Circuit Judge Phillip Seay on Monday. The council includes incumbents Jay Jenkins, Blaine Henderson, Jason Mitcham and Jud Alverson, and the newly elected Ivi McDaniel, who won the seat for District 2 in August. Mayor Bill Pruitt returns for another term after winning re-election.
During a short organizational meeting, Alverson was elected council president by a unanimous vote of council members. Alverson had previously served as council president pro tem. Mitcham was elected to serve as the new president pro tem.
Alverson said he was honored to serve as president but asked for patience while he grows into the role.
“I say this with real confidence, that I am going to make a mess of this,” Alverson said before moving on to the pro tem nominations.
Following the election of officers, the council moved on to appointment of city department heads.
The only new appointment is Sheree Pruitt, who previously served as assistant city clerk, as city clerk. Pruitt is replacing longtime City Clerk Penny Isbell, who has decided to retire after many years of service to the city.
The council also approved a change to its rules for roll call votes during council meetings. City Manager Brian Muenger said the change is to the order in which each name is called. Previously, the council has done this from from left to right down the dias, but ending with the council president. Muneger said the new rule will have the roll called in alphabetical order, with the first name called rotating alphabetically each meeting. It will still end with the council president.
Muenger said this change was to bring the city in better compliance with Robert’s Rules of Order.
In other organizational matters, the council reappointed:
Brian Muenger as city manager;
Theresa St. James as city treasurer;
Tim Kurzejeski as fire chief;
Paul Irwin as police chief; and
James Hadaway as utility manager