PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council is filing an application for a Rebuild Alabama Act grant to improve the right turning lane at the intersection of Highways 34 and 231.
“The proposed improvements would seek to lengthen the turn lane on Mays Drive (Highway 34) and to install vertical bollards to create a protected turn lane for that traffic,” City Manager Brian Muenger said.
The section of Highway 34 mentioned in the application sees traffic of nearly 11,000 vehicles a day, according to Alabama Department of Transportation statistics.
Compared to the 5,500 vehicles recorded daily at Stemley Bridge, traffic on Highway 34 greatly increases by the time it meets Highway 231.
A traffic study performed by the city also showed that 65% of drivers who approach this intersection turn north.
“The existing turn lane is substantially undersized and can be blocked completely by as few as five vehicles,” Muenger said.
He also said that intersection has seen 10 recorded accidents in the past year. The proposed improvements would help traffic flow more orderly, with the aim of avoiding future accidents and traffic back up.
This would also help as Highway 34 continues to see development in coming years.
The RAA was put into effect with the recent gas tax increase and has maximum award of $250,000.
A preliminary estimate found the probable cost of the Highway 34/231 intersection improvement to be $249,800, but the final scope of the project, if funded, will be determined after full engineering is complete.
The city would be required to match professional fees associated with the project, as well as any utility relocations. The project is unlikely to need utility relocations, however, as Muenger states there are no conflicts, according to review.