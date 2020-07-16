Pell City Council OKs development of QuickTrip fuel stop off Eden exit

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a development for a new fuel stop at the Interstate 20 Eden exit.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council gave final plat approval for development of a lot on Mineral Springs Road for a QuikTrip fuel stop.
Micheal Burk, real estate project manager for the QuikTrip Corporation, said the facility will be one of the first three the company is planning to build in Alabama.
Burk said the fuel stop will feature 10 fuel pumps and six truck bays.
Council member Jay Jenkins said he is familiar with the company’s stores due to traveling in other states.
“One thing I can say about it is it's clean,” Jenkins said.
Burk also confirmed all of QuikTrip’s stores are corporate owned and would keep to the same standards as any other.
City Manager Brian Muenger said one big part of the project will be helping develop the currently underdeveloped Eden Exit.
He said one aspect of this is sewer service to the area of the exit. Muenger said the city has an area of non-service near the exit.
Muenger said the city is working on a development plan with QuikTrip to develop a gravity sewer main near the site to service it.
“The city will gain not only a great new revenue producer and city water user, but also gain the ability with that gravity sewer to serve 200 acres approximately in that general area,” Muenger said. “Any time you have an area within your city’s footprint that you don't have sewer to and you have a chance to extend it at a nominal cost, it's a great thing.”
Muenger said he expects the area will likely see further development in the future. With this new sewer expansion, he said that development will be able to connect to city sewer.
Beyond just the public works benefit, Muenger said “Quiktrip” is a big name and will provide the city with a traditional fuel stop.
“QuikTrip is a brand people pull off the interstate for,” Muenger said. “It's going to be a good thing.”
In other matters, the council:
Approved a request for rezoning of property on Dickey Drive from Residential Agricultural to Planned Residential;
Approved a request for rezoning of property on Cogswell Avenue from High Density Residential to Light Manufacturing;
Approved a request to rezone property on Highway 231 adjacent to the Easonville subdivision from Residential Agricultural to Low Density Residential;
Tabled a set of revisions to city building codes;
Approved a request, by the property owner, for annexation of property on Waldron Lane with a zoning of Residential Agricultural;
Approved a request for the annexation of two properties on Highway 231 and adjacent to the Easonville subdivision;
Approved the final plat for The Bluffs subdivision off of Ranch Marina Road;
Approved the resurvey of the final plat of Lots 2 & 3 in the Harmon Subdivision at 6105 Harmon Drive;
Approved a request by Utilities Manger James Hadaway to set the pay grade for wastewater operator grade IV to a step 14;
Approved the appointment of Muenger as election manager for the 2020 municipal election;
Tabled a resolution regarding an agreement with St. Clair County for the housing of inmates pending discussion of compensation based on the closing of the Pell City Jail;
Set public hearings for nine grass and weed nuisance cases for Aug. 24;
Approved a resolution awarding a $709,500 bid from the Taylor Corporation for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant as part of a Community Block Development Grant;
Tabled a resolution for a change order to the WWTP bid pending approval by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs;
Approved a quote of $46,000 from Evoqua Water Technologies for equipment for the WWTP; and
Approved Coronavirus Relief Fund Request #2 equalling $950,842.19 for personnel expenses.