Pell City Council OKs 3 percent cost-of-living raise for municipal employees

PELL CITY -- The Pell CIty Council dealt with mostly routine matters during its regular meeting Monday.
During a meeting largely taken over by honoring outgoing Councilman James McGowan, the council also dealt with a wide variety of routine business.
One resolution of note was the approval of a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for all city employees. City Manager Brian Muenger said the increase is to deal with increased inflation over the last several years.
While the city does have annual step raises for employees, Muneger said 43 of the city’s 165 full-time employees are “topped out” and no longer eligible for those raises. This increase will affect those topped out pay grades along with every other pay grade the city has, meaning all employees will see the increase.
Muenger said the increase will cost the city $307,429.28 yearly, an amount he said the city can easily handle without any changes to the current budget.
In other matters, the council:
Held two public hearings on requests for the annexation of two plots of land on Dickey Drive. No one spoke at either hearing, and both annexations were approved;
Approved a request from Cracker Barrel on Vaughan Lane for a retail liquor license;
Approved a resolution to open a new bank account for the Utilities Department at Union State Bank. The department’s previous account number had been compromised, and while no improper charges had taken place, Muenger said a new account was suggested to be safe;
Approved a resolution reappointing Brandi Hufford as the Municipal Court judge;
Approved the financing of $600,000 of the $784,775 cost of the new Sutphen 75’ Aerial Ladder Fire Truck with BB&T/Truist for a five-year term at an interest rate of 1.22 percent;
Awarded a bid to Thornton Musso & Bellemin Inc. for zinc orthophosphate for the Utility Department for $1.50 per pound of chemical; and
Approved a lease agreement with Thompson Caterpillar Rental for a mini excavator for $1,393 per month.