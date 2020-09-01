Pell City Council makes last week’s municipal election results official

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has officially canvassed and certified last week’s municipal election results.
During a called meeting Monday night, the council witnessed the counting of the provisional ballots from the election and passed a resolution certifying the results.
Provisional ballots are ballots cast on election day when there is a question about if the person casting the vote is eligible to do so.
Before the counting, Pell City Clerk Penny Isbell explained these ballots may or may not count, and that decision is made by the St. Clair County Board of Registrars.
“These are presented to the Board of Registrars by noon on the day after the election, and they have up to seven days to decide if these ballots count,” Isbell said.
The city received 19 provisional ballot applications, but only eight of those ballots were deemed eligible to count.
After Isbell counted the ballots and the totals were verified by city attorney John Rea and City Manager Brian Muenger, the council voted unanimously to certify the election.
The council did not discuss any other business.
None of the ballots counted Monday changed the outcomes of any races on the ballot last Tuesday, but they were added to the official vote totals.
With these changes in mind, the official winner in the race for mayor was incumbent Bill Pruitt with 1,474 votes to challenger Jonna Roberson’s 558.
Ivi McDaniel won the race for the council District 2 seat with 245 votes to incumbent James McGowan’s 163.
The official victory in council District 4 race went to incumbent Jason Mitcham with 516 votes to Maurice Keller’s 144.
Board of Education District 5 will officially go to a runoff Oct. 6, with incumbent Tammie Williams receiving 297 votes and challenger Greg Crump receiving 292. Fellow challenger Shulanda Keller received 74.
No provisional ballots were cast for for Board of Education District 3 or District 4, so those totals are the same as previously reported