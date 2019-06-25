PELL CITY – The City Council formally had its first reading Monday night of an amended ordinance that would allow lounges to open closer to churches and schools.
Councilman Jay Jenkins voted against suspending the rules, so the ordinance, which was tabled from the last council meeting, is required to have a second and final reading before council approval.
If Jenkins had not voted against suspending the rules, there would have been a formal vote by the council on approving the proposed ordinance, which revises the regulation of alcohol service restrictions within the city limits.
City Manager Brian Muenger told the council earlier this month that under current zoning, lounges are basically prohibited in the municipality, even though there are a couple of lounges in Pell City.
“At present, the zoning ordinance classifies all businesses that entail alcohol service as a primary activity as liquor lounges,” Muenger said. “Such uses are only permitted in B-3 zoning districts, but must not be within 1,000 feet of an educational institution, a place of worship or the boundary of a residential zoning district. This definition is overly broad and essentially prohibits the prospect of such a business being developed within the city.”
Under a proposed amendment approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, lounges would, under “conditional use,” be allowed to open within 200 feet of educational institutions, places of worship, child development facilities or the nearest boundary of a residential zoning district.
Lounges would also be allowed to open in both B-3 and B-2 zoning business districts.
Under the proposed amendment, lounges are defined to include taverns, bars, cocktail lounges, micro-breweries, nightclubs and similar uses where alcohol service is the primary activity.
“The definition proposed specifically exempts restaurants where alcohol service is a secondary activity and establishments that sell alcohol for off-premises consumption,” Muenger said.
Officials said in accordance with the proposed ordinance, lounges could open as close as 200 feet from a church or school.
Officials said the 200 feet is measured from the entrance of the lounge to the property line of the place of worship, educational institution or the boundary of a residential zoning district.
Councilman Jason Mitcham said earlier this month the current zoning eliminates lounges along Cogswell Avenue, one of the main business thoroughfares in the city.
The council would still have the final say as to whether a lounge could open in B-2 and B-3 zoning. Owners or operators of any lounge wishing to open inside the city would still have to go before the council for final approval after public hearings.
In addition, the city is the entity to approve licenses for businesses that wish to sell alcohol within the city, Muenger said.
“There is a lot of oversight,” he said.
Jenkins is the only council member who has voiced opposition to the amended ordinance.
In other matters Monday, the council also:
Approved the job description for a Civic Center manager and posting the position;
Approved the job description for the part-time Civic Center office clerk position and posting the job opening;
Approved the job description for a Civic Center maintenance worker and for advertising for the position;
Approved an application to modify an existing wireless telecommunications tower at 507 Martin St. N;
Announced the council will interview the five fire chief candidates at 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the council chambers at City Hall. The public is invited to attend;
Declared an office space in the Municipal Complex building as no longer needed for municipal purposes so the space could be rented out to the JBS Mental Health Authority;
Approved a user agreement so the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association can hold its Paddle Derby & Car Show to raise money for safety solar lighted buoys at Pell City Lakeside Park;
Approved a one-year contract to house inmates at the St. Clair County Jail;
Approved a change order from Douglas Built in the amount of $957 for modifications to a countertop in the Civic Center;
Approved appropriating $300 to the Leadership St. Clair County; and
Approved a resolution in support of an EMA multi-jurisdictional multi-hazard mitigation plan.