Pell City Council holds special called meeting on Thursday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council met the morning of June 16 in a special called meeting to discuss two items needing approval. All council members were present alongside Mayor Bill Pruitt.
The meeting began with the introduction of Ordinance 2022-5690, which authorizes the issuance of the city’s $25,230,000 general obligations school warrants. The council members approved the ordinance following a short discussion.
The next item on the agenda was the approval of Resolution 2022-5691, which authorizes an agreement with F&D Enterprises, Inc.d/b/a Walker Excavating regarding the proposed Pell City square development project. The council also approved this item.
Following the approval of the two items on the agenda, council President Jud Alverson adjourned the meeting.