PELL CITY – At its Monday night meeting, the City Council heard a request from Barbara Collins, a representative of the General Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star civic organization, seeking funding for the restoration of the Avondale Mills water tower.
Collins read a letter from David Murphy, a former manager at Avondale Mills in Pell City and longtime employee, imploring the council for help in finding the money to repair the iconic structure.
“The water tower is the most visible and iconic structure still standing in Pell City that represents much of our city’s past,” Murphy wrote. “The contributions of the Pell City Manufacturing Company and Avondale Mills were vital to the city’s economic growth for much of the 20th century and laid the foundation for much of the success we enjoy today in the 21st century.
“To preserve this historic structure, I encourage the council to genuinely seek funding to repair the Avondale Mills water tower and restore the structure back to its original state and, in doing so, preserve our historical connection to our city’s past as we move forward to the future.”
Collins showed council members a copy of a newspaper called The Avondale Sun as a tangible example of the imprint Avondale Mills made on the community in its heyday. The water tower is another example of that impact and should be restored, Collins said.
“What we would like is for it to be put back like it was with the same lettering and everything because that’s part of our history,” Collins said.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the council has already advertised for bids from companies to repaint and restore the water tower. The city had a structural analysis on the tower done earlier this year and received a positive report from the engineer who climbed it to perform a full assessment.
“What Mrs. Collins said truly reflects what the council and I feel about the tank,” Muenger said. “There are plans to repair the tank, and we are working towards that goal. Those bids will be presented to the council in early December, and we will have further discussion at that time.”
According to Murphy, the tower rises 100 feet from ground level to the bottom of a 100,000-gallon tank that provided approximately 15 percent of the plant’s on-site water supply for its sprinkler system.
In other business, the council:
● Approved a resolution authorizing new submissions to the Municipal Intercept System (MIS) for collection of unpaid utility debts owed to the city;
● Approved a $40 registration fee to cover the cost of a jersey and hat for each player who will play on a Pell City Baseball Club-sponsored team during the 2020 spring baseball season;
● Tabled a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement for engineering services with CDG Engineers & Associates Inc.;
● Introduced an ordinance to amend the city’s current business license ordinance. The amendment would authorize city attorney John Rea to consolidate the current ordinance into a single document from which the city can work; and
● Heard a report by Muenger on a Downtown Revitalization Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19. The informal event will bring together representatives from the city, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), the Alabama Historical Commission and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to go over strategic goals and advise downtown stakeholders about how to advance those goals. The meeting is in conjunction with a Technical Assistance Grant the city has received from ADEM.
The council also approved the rescheduling of the next regular work session and council meeting to Monday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 and 7 p.m. respectively.