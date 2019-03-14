PELL CITY - City officials were forced to change construction companies to replace the Civic Center gymnasium floor after it became apparent the company previously hired could not meet the deadline to complete the work.
“The company has informed the city that the flooring material cannot be available for at least 12 weeks, after that point they indicated that at least four weeks would be necessary to install the floor, with a mandatory curing time of two weeks after the installation is complete,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “This far exceeds the 75 calendar day completion deadline stipulated in the bid.”
Covington Flooring was the low bidder for the project at $67,185, but because it was determined the company would not be in compliance with the bid specification, Covington’s bid was rescinded by the council.
During a Monday night meeting, the council approved the second lowest responsible bidder for the project, even though the bid from Gym Service and Installation Company Inc. would cost more. The company will complete the work for $73,824, which is more than $6,000 above the Covington Flooring bid.
“They said they can be out here Monday,” said Harold “Bubba” Edge, the parks and recreation director.
Officials have said the construction project for the Civic Center should be completed by April or May.
In other matters Monday night, the council:
Approved soliciting bids for the demolition of condemned structures;
Approved a resolution opposing any action by state legislators that would restrict or remove municipal police or planning jurisdictions;
Approved a request for a water leak credit at 70 Shadydale; and
Approved a revised job description for a tennis assistant/maintenance worker.