PELL CITY -- The Council Chamber, which doubles as the Municipal Court for the city, is expected to get a face-lift at the end of April.
City Manager Brian Muenger said Thursday workers should begin improvements at the end of April and finish up in May.
The April 22 council meeting and the April 25 Planning and Zoning Board meeting will be in the Municipal Complex while work is being done in the Council Chambers.
Muenger said Municipal Court for Tuesday, April 23, is also canceled while work is in progress.
He said the remodeling work will be a three- to four-week process. The work will include replacement of the carpet with new carpet tile.
“It is a very high traffic area,” Muenger said. “The carpet is worn and stained, and the installation of carpet tiles will allow for future replacement of stained or high traffic areas as need dictates.”
The carpet in the chamber is the original carpet that was installed in City Hall after the building was completely gutted and rebuilt in 2002.
Muenger said with all the wear and tear, it was time for the carpet to be replaced.
The Council Chamber is also getting a fresh coat of paint, and there are modifications planned for the front council bench, which would lower the front petition where members of the council sit.
“These improvements will improve the aesthetic appearance of the area, which has not been updated since the expansion of City Hall in the early 2000s,” Muenger said.
Splawn Construction will complete the painting and alterations to the bench. Dalton Carpet Mill Outlet will remove and replace the old carpet in the Council Chamber/courtroom.
The council budgeted $32,500 for all of the work, which is being paid for with Judicial Administration Fund money.
Muenger said it is permissible to expend these funds for improvements to the courtroom.