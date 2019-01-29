PELL CITY - The Pell City Council approved the transfer of the cable television franchise from USA Communications to Hargray of Alabama, Inc. Monday night.
The council approved the transfer of the non-exclusive franchise license after Tim Mitchell, the plant manager for USA Communications, addressed the council.
Mitchell said he was impressed with Hargray, which is taking the reins of the local cable company.
“They want to make customers happy,” he said.
Mitchell said Hargray Communications is a much bigger company than USA Communications.
“I had the opportunity to meet the Hargray management team and they seem to have a plan of action for continuing to upgrade the infrastructure within the city,” said City Manager Brian Muenger. “It was encouraging to hear that they plan to retain the local staff, as well, and that they will continue to have a customer support presence within the community. Quality broadband access remains a significant need in Pell City, and I hope that Hargray can help to fill that need.”
Hargray Communications announced last week that it was acquiring the Alabama assets of USA Communications.
USA Communications provides cable to Pell City and its surrounding areas, including Lincoln, Riverside, Moody, Margaret, Odenville, and St. Clair and Talladega counties. USA Communications, which is based out of Nebraska, bought Coosa Cable Company in 2015, now Hargray is taking over the television cable company.
“In the markets we serve, we take seriously our opportunity and obligation to invest in the local community,” said David Armistead, senior vice president of Hargray Communications. “We intend to retain USA Communications’ local colleagues after closing and invest heavily in USA Communications’ network to deliver the same high quality suite of residential and commercial services and customer support we are known for in South Carolina and Georgia.”
Hargray was founded in 1949, and provides advanced communications and entertainment services in the Southeast.
Company officials said that over the next year, Hargray will dedicate additional financial resources to grow USA Communications’ network, providing next generation products and services to its residential customers, including 100 Mbps High Speed Internet and Wall-to-Wall Wi-Fi, access to prime television programs and Home Phone services.
The more than 70-year-old company was established in Hardeeville, South Carolina.