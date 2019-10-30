PELL CITY – In a continuing effort to upgrade equipment for the municipality’s first responders, the Pell City Council approved spending $78,000 for the purchase of two Ford F-250 four-wheel drive pickup trucks to be used as support vehicles by the Pell City Fire Department.
The funds for the vehicles, which will be bought from Stivers Ford, the authorized vendor from the state of Alabama bid list, will come from the PCFD’s 2-mill tax fund.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski told the council during its Monday night meeting the vehicles will primarily be used for special purposes throughout his department.
“This is one of the projects I set out on when I took over,” Kurzejeski said. “What I like about the F-250s being four-wheel drive with crew cabs is that they will be multi-purpose trucks. We can use them for many things like pulling our Fire Safety Trailer or taking our UTV (utility task vehicle) to football games.
“They can be used for rescues if needed, but they are going to be more like special purpose vehicles for us.”
One of the vehicles will replace a 2004 Dodge Durango the PCFD was using in this capacity.
City Manager Brian Muenger said it is important the PCFD has high-quality, reliable vehicles to perform the many different services it is called on to provide.
“Fire service is changing,” Muenger said. “Fire suppression remains their primary mission, and when they are called on, they do an amazing job with that, but fortunately, we have very few just true structure fires anymore. The Fire Department is called on for a lot more than just fire response, and a lot of it is medical.
“So it is a very good thing for them to have trucks that allow them to make all types of responses and to meet all the special needs the department has as well.”
In other matters, the council:
● Approved the establishment of a pre-qualified listing of engineering service firms the city can choose from to help it compete for grant funding administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). Based on a review of responses to a general Request for Qualifications for Engineering Services, approved the addition of Municipal Consultants, Neel Schaffer and Krebs Engineering to the list;
● Approved changes in the wording of job descriptions for positions with the Utility Department and Parks and Recreation Department;
● Approved the sale of unneeded city property, including a 2004 Dodge Durango, 1991 International 4000 truck, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, a 1987 GMC C70, a 1972 6x6 truck and various implements such as buckets and bushhogs for tractors and earth-moving equipment the city no longer owns;
● Approved a water leak credit of $2,909.44 to Ford Meter Box;
● Approved the reappointment of Greg Gossett to the Coosa Valley Water Supply District Inc. board of directors for another four-year term. Gossett has served as the city’s appointed director for the district since 2005;
● To officially recognize the city’s upcoming 130th birthday and its historical presence, proclaimed Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and every first Wednesday of April thereafter as Pell City History Day;
● Proclaimed October 2019 as Fire Safety Month;
● Scheduled the next council work session and meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. to avoid potential conflicts with Veterans Day observances Monday, Nov. 11.