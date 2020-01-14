Pell City Council approves largest paving project in its history

PELL CITY -- The City Council has approved the largest paving project in city history, along with an otherwise robust Capital Improvements budget.
The city is preparing to take on $2,110,000 in paving projects during this fiscal year. Along with this, the council will be addressing $2,093,994.02 worth of other improvements as requested by municipal departments.
Those moves were approved during the council’s regular meeting Monday night. City Manager Brian Muenger said he feels this is merely the council delivering on a plan that has been in place for some time.
“This is one of the primary reasons the council voted to put the Capital Improvement budget in place, because the city has chronically underinvested in its infrastructure, and paving is a big part of that,” Muenger said.
He pointed out that the council had decided in 2019 to do the $2 million paving project.
“The goal that we had set earlier in the year was that we wanted to do a $2 million paving project,” he said. “We are doing a $2 million paving project, but we have also been awarded around $450,000 for not just paving but widening Dickey Drive.”
Dickey Drive connects Hardwick Road to Truss Ferry Road and is described by Muenger as having a high traffic volume. The road is narrow and, according to Councilman Jason Mitcham, has caused multiple accidents involving cars losing their side mirrors.
The cost of the Dickie Drive Project is included in the $2 million figure.
The list of road segments the city plans to tackle includes 48 individual items from all over the municipality.
It includes:
Ball Street from Wolf Creek Road South to dead end;
Kilgore Lane from Garden Way to dead end;
Garden Way from Wolf Creek Road North to dead end;
4th Street North from 1st Avenue North to Cogswell Avenue;
3rd Avenue North from Wolf Creek Road North to 31st Street North;
1st Avenue South from 11th Street South to dead end;
1st Avenue North from 33rd Street North to 31 Street North;
2nd Avenue North from 33rd Street North to 31st Street North;
31st Street North from 1st Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North;
32nd Street North from 1st Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North;
8th Avenue North from 31st Street North to 32nd Street North;
31st Street North from Comer Avenue to 9th Avenue North;
28th Street North from Comer Avenue to 9th Avenue North;
9th Avenue North from 28th Street North to Highway 231;
9th Avenue North from 28th Street North to 33rd Street North;
32nd Street North from Comer Avenue to 9th Avenue North;
Ridgeway Road from Dogwood Drive to dead end;
Meadow View Drive from Ridgeway Road, including the cul-de-sac;
Dellwood Drive from Ridgway Road, including the cul-de-sac;
15th Avenue South from Highway 231 to 26th Street South;
26th Street South from 15th Avenue South to dead end;
18th Avenue South from Highway 231 to Hardwick Road;
Addie Lane from Hardwick Lane to dead end;
Hardwick Lane from Dickey Drive to Shelby Drive, marked as needing widening;
Ilamo Circle from Truss Ferry Road to Truss Ferry Road;
Skyline Drive from Funderburg Bend Road, including the cul-de-sac;
Skyline Trail from Skyline Drive to Skyline Drive;
Autumn Lane from Autumn Ridge Trail, including the cul-de-sac;
Autumn Ridge Trail from Autumn Lane, including the cul-de-sac;
Red Hawk Trail from Cedar Lane to Whiskers Trail;
Whiskers Trail from Red Hawk Trail to Lakeshore Drive;
Mays Bend Road from Robin Hood Lane to Walnut Drive;
Cedar Lane from Mays Bend Road to Highway 34;
Harmon Island Road from dumpster at the trailer park to Tucker Drive;
Tucker Drive from the dead end to Harmon Island Road;
Ingram Street from Highway 231 to Amitola Drive;
Amitola Road from Ingram Street to the dirt parking lot;
Takawaha Place from Ingram Street to Amitola Drive;
Panola Circle from Takawah Place, including the cul-de-sac;
Tiyata Lane from Highway 231 to Amitola Drive;
Castleberry Drive from Johnson Drive to Blue Springs Road;
King Circle from Highway 231 to Francis Street;
Pine Hill Drive from Blue Hole Road to the dead end;
Kennedy Street from Pinehill Drive to Rosedale Drive;
Norwood Drive from Rosedale Drive, including the cul-de-sac;
Rosedale Drive from the dead end to Blue Hole Road and;
No Name Road from Kings Circle to the dead end.
The list of other improvements include several different requests from all city departments. It features requests from the “wish lists” department heads presented to the council on both Feb. 14 and Dec 5, 2019.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a request from Jeff Thompson of CEPA for installation of three-phase, 200 amp, five-wire power tie-in to accommodate the Black Jacket Symphony;
Approved an estimated workers’ compensation invoice for a $125,157 premium for 2020;
Approved to start charging a $10 service fee for assessment letters; and
Approved leasing space in the Municipal Complex to Team Hennessey LLC for $5,400 for one year, with options for renewal.