Pell City Council approves job descriptions, positions

Under provisions made in its 2022-23 budget, Pell City officials have adopted job descriptions for two new positions in the city.
One, for that of a human resources generalist, the position includes assisting with city payroll, recruiting, onboarding, training and other human resource department functions. The position will require an associate’s degree or a minimum of six years of experience in the field. Experience in municipal administration is not required, but, desired for applicants.
The second is for an IT specialist, to focus upon system user support, including operation of systems and mobile system setup, troubleshooting, providing website updates, and other related functions. An associate’s degree is preferred, with a mandatory requirement of five years’ work related experience.
Both positions provide salaries in the range of from $43,097 to $65,187 annually.
In other personnel matters, the council approved re-establishing the rank of police corporal within the police department. This position will range in salary from $44,200 to $65,856 annually.
This change will allow for interdepartmental transfers, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
It was approved to have a corporal appointed for each patrol shift, and the positions are subject to the city’s usual advertising and hiring procedures.
The proposals include providing that all city detectives, along with special operations detectives, be reclassified as range eight under the city’s salary directives.
Most employees in this category are topped out at range 10, grade 15, and the proposal calls for these salaries to remain the same. All affected employees will be permitted to advance to their current topped out rate of $34.10 per hour.
Muenger said all investigative employees are now at a step 14 or 15 in the system, and the matter will have nominal financial impact.
The council also approved reclassification of the city’s detective position, moving it from a pay range of 10 to 8. When the Public Safety Compensation Plan Table was adopted, detectives were included in the same range as the detective sergeant, a range 10 position.
As the sergeant position provides supervision to the detective positions, the pay ranges need to be separated, Muenger said.
Detectives already in the positions will be grandfathered in at their current pay ranges.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the purchase of two vehicles for the utilities department, a 2023 Ford F150 SuperCrew for $42,210; and a 2023 Ford F150 SuperCab for $38,711 from Stivers Ford of Montgomery;
- Approved a special use permit for modification of an existing tower at 350 Blue Hole Road for T-Mobile, and a special use permit for Verizon Wireless to modify an existing wireless communications facility at 507 North Martin Street;
- Agreed to donate a currently unused Fire Safety House (towable trailer) to the City of Odenville for use in training operations, with Pell City retaining access to the unit, if it is needed in the future;
- Approved partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency, as it has since 2020, with the city eligible for officer overtime pay and to receive an allotment for fuel costs;
- Agreed to reschedule the city’s council meeting set for Dec. 26, to Dec. 19.