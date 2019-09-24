The new Pell City Council and mayor were sworn into office Nov. 7, 2016, at the Pell City Center for the Performing Arts. Members of the new administration are (from left) Council President and District 2 Councilman James McGowan, District 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins, Mayor Bill Pruitt, District 5 Councilman Jud Alverson, District 3 Councilman Blaine Henderson and District 4 Councilman Jason Mitcham.