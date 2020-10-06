Pell City Council approves annual appropriations to nonprofit organizations

PELL CITY -- With the Pell City Council passing its fiscal year 2021 budget last Monday, Sept. 28, it also passed its yearly appropriations for community organizations.
This year, the city decided to level-fund all organizations it was already funding, while adding $2,500 for Lakeside Hospice.
City Manager Brian Muneger said appropriations are a common feature in municipal budgets, with Pell City using a portion of its budget every year for different causes.
He said appropriations can be a line item, like the city’s contractual obligation to give the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts $25,000 as part of its joint funding agreement with the Pell City Board of Education, or funding for organizations like the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
A recipient organization must be nonprofit and can’t take part in political or religious activity, according to city policy.
Muenger said the appropriations normally go to organizations that serve the public good while not providing a service the city already provides, and is thus a way for the municipality to help increase services offered to residents.
“It's probably one of the best dollar-for-dollar investments the city makes each year in regard to returns to our citizens,” Muenger said.
He added it's not a blank check, and organizations have to make their case to the city for funding.
Muenger said the municipality looks at things like the services organizations provide and even where the organization gets the rest of its funding. He was also clear to point out the city is not a primary funding source for any of these organizations.
“It's an appreciated but not primary source of funding,” Muenger said.
He added appropriations are the final portion of the budget discussed by the council, and while the city has been rather consistent with its appropriations, it has also adjusted funding downward when council members felt it appropriate in the past.
In this year’s budget, the council approved giving:
$2,500 to the American Red Cross;
$17,000 to the Boys and Girls Club;
$25,000 to CEPA as contractually obligated via an agreement with the Pell City BOE;
$20,000 to the Pell City Chamber of Commerce;
$7,200 to the Christian Love Pantry;
$1,500 to the Council of The Arts Inc./ Artscape Gallery;
$10,000 to the Pell City Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program;
$5,000 to JBS Mental Health;
$2,000 to Kids One Transport;
$2,500 to Lakeside Hospice, with council members Jay Jenkins and James McGowan abstaining from the vote;
$15,000 to the St. Clair County Airport Authority;
$4,000 to the St. Clair County Children’s Policy Council;
$75,000 to the St. Clair County Economic Development Council;
$3,000 to the St. Clair County Soil & Water Conservation District, with council member Jason Mitcham abstaining from the vote;
$4,000 to The Children's Place;
$1,000 to the United Way; and
$2,000 to YWCA Central Alabama.