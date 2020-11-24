Pell City Council approves 3 capital items, talks about others

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved several items from this year's Capital Improvement Budget.
During its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 23, the council approved three capital improvement requests: $35,000 for equipment for the Fire Department’s new Sutphen Aerial ladder truck, $178,700 for new police Chevrolet Tahoes, and $60,000 for a paving evaluation report.
City Manager Brian Muenger said while the municipality has a wide array of requests this year, the council only wanted to address a few items Monday.
“They asked me to basically bring to them the items that were time sensitive in nature,” Muneger said.
He said the paving evaluation will measure which roads are in the greatest need of paving, so the city can make a determination on its yearly paving plan. Muenger said the rest of the requests will be looked at again in a later meeting.
During a work session Nov 16, the council examined a full list of requests. Pell City has just over $4 million it can allocate to capital projects this year, with requests totalling just over $3 million.
The most expensive request list came from the Street Department, which had items totaling $1,701,476.07.
The list includes new fencing around the city shop, a small dump truck, a utility truck, a new 8-foot bush hog and a replacement generator and drive-on lift for the city shop.
The list also included funds to replace loops for various red lights around the city. Street Superintendent Greg Gossett said these components are what help ensure lights change when they are supposed to, and they have worn out in several places.
The Street Department also made paving requests in the amount of $1,230,991.04, which includes $685,819.36 for the Dickey Drive project.
The council also discussed the impact of the Dickey Drive project on the Street Department’s list.
Council President Jud Alverson and Councilman Jay Jenkins both expressed concern about how to fund the project. Alverson said the project is a city priority due to nearby residential development, and Jenkins said he would prefer the project not go against equipment the department needs.
“That's something that's entirely different from the equipment the Street Department uses,” Jenkins said. “Like Jud said, we were going to do it anyway, so that probably doesn't need to impact the equipment that's needed.”
On top of equipping the truck, the Fire Department’s list also featured the remaining portion of the money owed for the truck itself, $184,775, after the council approved partially financing the $800,000 vehicle in a recent meeting.
Also on the department’s list was $50,000 for paving parking lots and driveways at Stations 1 and 3 and $20,000 for a hydraulic rescue tool to replace the one on Engine 3. Both of these requests were featured on the department's 2020 request list.
While the Police Department will be getting five new Tahoes, Chief Paul Iriwn also requested $25,000 for a new transport van for the city animal shelter. Irwin said the current van has been in service since before the city became the operator of the shelter.
Administration requests came out to $460,101, with the most expensive request being $146,651 for computer and software upgrades that will make city employees more capable of teleworking, and $128,450 for continued acquisitions of right of ways for the Hazelwood Drive Redirection project.
Parks and Recreation had by far the largest list of items and the second highest total at $551,826.75. These requests varied from items like $26,500 for the purchase and purchasing equipment for a minivan for use in delivering meals to senior center patrons and $89,152 to repair the walking track at Lakeside Park.