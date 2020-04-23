Pell City Chamber plans to reschedule Hometown Block Party

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has announced it is looking to reschedule its Hometown Block Party event after news that Lakefest has been rescheduled to the same weekend.
Earlier this week, the Logan Martin Charity Foundation announced it would hold its annual event the weekend of June 5, if possible, meaning it would fall on the same weekend as the Block Party, another major event for the city.
Urianah Glidewell, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, said her organization is looking to reschedule its event due to the possible overlap.
“We share a lot of the same vendors and sponsors,” she said, adding that having them on the same weekend would make it more difficult for everyone involved.
She also said the Chamber was already looking to postpone the Block Party because of the current restrictions on events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glidewell said the Chamber was looking at dates in September. She said an upside is that it will give the community more to do if the threat of COVID-19 has calmed down.
When asked about the possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19 around the time of a fall date, Glidewell said the Chamber would follow any guidelines that are in place.
Another concern Glidewell said Chamber officials will take into consideration is the need for services from the city for both events. She said the Chamber would prefer to not put any undue stress on the city, especially in June when stay-at-home orders may be lifted.
City Manager Brian Muenger said it would not be impossible for the municipality to accommodate both events on the same weekend, but he admitted it would be more difficult than if they were not.
Muenger said the Block Party requires more manpower from the city than Lakefest due to the need to close down certain roads downtown.
Dates for both events are included in agreements the city has with their respective organizers. Muenger said the City Council during its next meeting will look to amend the foundation’s agreement, a move the council will likely need to make for the Chamber as well.
The council approved the current agreement with the Chamber on March 30.