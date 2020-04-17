Pell City Chamber, businesses adjusting to realities of pandemic

PELL CITY -- Businesses in Pell City are having to adapt to the new realities of the pandemic, according to the municipality’s Chamber of Commerce.
Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said businesses are having to look at changing the way they work, and the Chamber is trying to help as much as it can.
“I think people are adapting,” she said. “This is new for everybody.”
Glidewell said with a lot of restaurants changing their operating plans and shops closing, everyone is looking for information.
“We are sending them resources,” she said.
She said sometimes this includes information on loans and grant programs that have been set up to help businesses during the crisis, but sometimes it is information on how to set Zoom for meetings.
Glidewell said other businesses may have previously not had a website but now are looking at the possibility of opening online shopping or similar services.
Glidewell said every business is doing something different, and everyone needs information.
She said to help get information out, she is continuing to send out the Chamber’s newsletter every week with all the new information. Glidewell said the Chamber is just trying to compile all of the information that is out there.
“It's a lot of information and it can be intimidating,” she said.
One service the Chamber has provided is compiling what each restaurant in the area is doing to deal with the pandemic, even if those restaurants are not Chamber members.
The Chamber generally does events to help promote businesses, such as openings or ribbon-cuttings. With the pandemic, it can't do that, so it is changing as much as the businesses it serves.
Glidewell said in the end, the Chamber is seeking to continue doing what it has always done.
“First and foremost, our job is to support our community,” Glidewell said.