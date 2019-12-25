Pell City businesses help spread holiday cheer to local family in need by donating a van

PELL CITY -- The Christmas spirit has brought together several local businesses to help a family dealing with hard times this holiday season.
Lake Homes Realty, Lakeside Boathouse, All Adventure Travel, and State Farm insurance came together to donate a 2001 Pontiac Montana minivan to Dan and Lori Kennedy of Pell City on Christmas Eve.
According to Chris Hoover of Lakeside Boathouse and All Adventure Travel, he and others from local businesses really wanted to give back this year.
“It was something I had on my heart,” Hoover said about him approaching others with this plan.
He initially pitched the idea to Nicole Anderson of Lake Homes Realty, Brandon Tate of State Farm, and Keith Clemons, who works with Hoover. Together, they acquired the van, had the vehicle serviced and paid for the tag and taxes.
The group knew they wanted to donate the van to someone who was truly in need. They began asking for people to nominate a family they may know in need.
Hoover said they received 185 total submissions, with 105 different families nominated to receive the van. The Kennedys were one of seven entries that were in final consideration.
The Kennedys were nominated by three different family members: Jamie Kennedy, Mary Smith and Marybeth Wilbanks.
Jamie Kennedy said she really just felt like it was time for something good to happen to her brother and sister-in-law.
“It's been a year of not so great news,” she said.
Dan and Lori’s youngest daughter, Ella, has cancer that originated in her hip and then spread to her lung cavity. Ella is responding well to her treatments, which include radiation and drugs, the treatment itself has started to weaken her bones. On top of this the family’s van, which is the only way the family have to get around when Dan is at work, has recently been having mechanical issues.
Jamie said with all that she wanted to give them a good end to the year.
Several other businesses joined in on the effort to help the Kennedys with Town and Country Ford donating two free oil changes and Classic Car Wash detailing the van. Hoover and his group also partners with Lucas Williams from Eagle Vision Paving on gifts for the family, while Fresh Value donated money for fruit for the family.
The Kennedys are thankful for the donation. They returned from a trip to Walt Disney World sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation the night before they received the van. When asked how this Christmas was shaping up to be, Dan Kennedy said, “It's already been good.”