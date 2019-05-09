TUSCALOOSA -- Pell City needed just one turn at the plate Thursday to build a commanding lead over McAdory in a Class 6A West Central Regional tournament playoff game at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa.
The Lady Panthers led 8-0 when the game was interrupted by rain.
A single by Brooklyn Preuss scored Madeline Houk, and Katlyan Dulaney brought home Emily Dulaney and Preuss to put Pell City ahead 3-0.
Three consecutive Lady Panthers were hit by McAdory pitches to score Katlyan Dulaney. Pell City’s last four runs of the inning came on passed balls.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Yellow Jackets will resume play Friday at 8 a.m.