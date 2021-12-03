Pell City boys survive Lincoln's second-half thanks to second-chance points

PELL CITY — The Panthers struggled to sink their shots late, but that didn’t prove fatal on Thursday night thanks to Pell City sophomore Caleb Groce who hauled down the offensive rebounds time after time.
Groce’s strong showing under the rim allowed him to score 10 points in the final nine minutes, which proved critical in Pell City’s 69-55 victory over Lincoln.
“It was huge,” Pell City coach Jeff Smith said of the second-chance points. “And again, the hustle and how hard they played, you couldn’t ask for anything more from your team as hard as those boys played tonight.”
Groce finished the game with 14 points for the Panthers (5-1), but he wasn’t the only player on the team with a huge fourth quarter. Junior Jaden Coleman scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the final period. Coleman's surge came largely thanks to his defensive pressure, which led to more than one turnover late.
Lincoln used a 15-2 run over four minutes in the third quarter to cut Pell City’s lead down to four points. Pell City junior Braedan Brewis then scored four uninterrupted points in the final 1:42 of the third period to give the Panthers some breathing room again, and then things started unraveling for the Golden Bears.
“The whole night, they were out-hustling us,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “They got the second-chance points. We still don’t rebound the ball very good and block out.”
What to know
— Camare Hampton scored 10 of his game-high 21 points during Lincoln’s big run in the third quarter. Teammates Korry Davis and Jayden Woods joined him in double figures, contributing 13 points each.
— Pell City senior Evan Watson scored seven of his 14 points in the first quarter. At times, he looked unstoppable for the Panthers, but he faded into the background in the second half. Smith said Lincoln’s defense forced Watson’s “job description” to change from a scorer into a facilitator.
Who said
— Smith on the win: “I thought we played as hard as any coach could ask for. I think we hopefully grew up a little bit because there were times we were discombobulated on what we were supposed to be doing when they started putting pressure on us in the second half, but when we got back together then we got buckets off their pressure, so maybe we grew up some.”
— Ward on Hampton’s flurry of points in the third quarter: “It was just getting him out in space. He was at the front of the press. Since they were getting steals, they were throwing it to him. … We got him as the best athlete out there trying to disrupt and set the traps, and so when we do get a steal he is the one finishing.”
Next up
— Lincoln hosts St. Clair County on Tuesday night at 7:30.
— Pell City hosts Mortimer Jordan on Friday night at 7:30.