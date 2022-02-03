Pell City boys not satisfied despite first winning-season since 2008

PELL CITY — It didn’t take long for Pell City (16-9) players to realize this year would be different. Senior Baylor Smith saw the signs during the offseason, but the evidence came when the Panthers knocked off first-year Pell City coach Jeff Smith’s old team, Springville, 43-38 on Jan. 14
“It felt good, all the hard work we put in throughout the offseason and the year to get that win,” Baylor Smith said. “It was a really special moment for everybody, but I’m really glad that we got that one for him against his old team.”
That win, over the top team in the Panthers’ area, was the highlight of the year for Baylor and his teammates. At the time, it also all but assured the team that it would finish with the program’s first winning season since 2008.
Jeff Smith said that one victory was a huge confidence boost for his players.
“They believe that they are good enough, and they can actually beat a very good opponent,” the Pell City coach said.
That confidence wasn’t there in years past. Not when the Panthers failed to win even five games in five of the last 13 seasons, including last year when Pell City finished with three.
“Obviously as a competitor whenever you’re working at something and you’re not seeing the results or the success that you want it is tough and it wears on you,” Baylor Smith said, reflecting on the lack of success the Panthers experienced since he joined the varsity team as a sophomore.
With the wins have come a larger sense of appreciation from both fellow students and other community members.
“We have a lot more fans coming to watch us play,” Pell City senior Evan Watson said. “So it is a lot more fun running out and warming up. Everybody is cheering for you. The games are more intense because the crowd is into it.”
That intensity was on full display on Monday night when the student section remained engaged and loud even when the Panthers trailed John Carroll by 15 points late in the third quarter. The Panthers ended up losing the game 60-57 after a miss at the final buzzer, but the Pell City fans undoubtedly played a huge role in keeping the game so competitive.
Of course, bigger home crowds aren’t the biggest change the program has undergone this season. Jeff Smith won 556 of 871 career games before he arrived in Pell City during the offseason, and both Baylor Smith and Watson credit their coach with turning things around in his first year.
“It is different than anything I have been around,” Baylor Smith said. “He’s tough on you, but he wants you to succeed. He wants us to succeed and to reap the benefits of our hard work, and be our best. I can appreciate that. He’s hard on us, but it is tough love. You can tell he really cares about the players.”
On the floor, the biggest change seems to involve an increased reliance on matchup zone defenses, requiring players to employ man-to-man principles against opposing players who enter into their zone of responsibility.
When asked about leading the Panthers to their first winning season in over a decade, Jeff Smith, said he couldn’t fully appreciate the significance of that feat during the season. Not when he believes the team is still capable of much more before it’s time to say goodbye to his three seniors, Watson, Baylor Smith and MJ McCluney.
“We are trying to raise their level of expectations for the first time in a long time. … It’s a process,” Jeff Smith said. “It’s a journey.”
Despite Smith’s hopes for the coming weeks, the current group of players and assistant coaches already accomplished arguably the most important thing they could accomplish this year. They proved Pell City could be a winner again.
The proof came early and often for the Panthers this season when they won six of their first seven games. Then Pell City lost three straight games, including a seven-point loss to Oxford on Dec. 16. The Panthers actually held a six-point lead when the fourth quarter started, and both the players and the coaches felt they ultimately gave the game away.
“We hadn’t played with Oxford in I don’t know how long,” Watson said. “We’d never been able to hang with them until this year, so that is a big confidence boost.”
Watson said keeping it close with Oxford and beating Springville this season has given the team confidence it can compete for the area tournament championship next week. The Panthers
will travel to Springville to face Oxford on Tuesday night at 7:30.
A win would be historic, but it won’t prove anything. These Panthers have already proven themselves time after time this season. All that’s left to do is play some basketball.
“It feels good to be a part of that my senior year," Baylor Smith said. "It is special to me, and it is something that I will always remember, and it feels good to be the stars of turning the program around.”