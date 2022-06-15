Pell City BOE welcomes Nicholas Fink as secondary curriculum director

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education held its regular board meeting Tuesday and touched on several items. That included the hiring of Nicholas Fink as the new secondary curriculum director for the Pell City School System.
“He comes to us from the Jacksonville State University in-service center,” Pell City Superintendent James Martin said. “He does a lot of the state training, more specifically in mathematics which I’m hoping plays very well for us in mathematics, that’s our hope.”
Fink was present with his family to address the school board.
“I’ve spent seven years with you here already working alongside your teachers and administrators already and that’s been a tremendous experience already,” Fink said. “And look forward to what the future holds for that.”
According to Fink, he’s thrilled to have his family with him for the journey.
“Just so thankful to have this opportunity and look forward to working with everybody here,” Fink said.
The board also recognized Jennifer Laminack who was chosen as the Coosa Valley Elementary School Support Personnel for the month of May and the Pell City cheerleaders who competed at UCA Camp and brought home the biggest award of camp, beating the 17 teams represented.
Toward the end of the meeting, Martin gave his report, discussed the latest news of Duran Junior High and school safety.
“Our plan is to open Duran Jr. High in January and we’re working on establishing a timeline for that,” Martin said. “Dr. O’Neal and myself have had several discussions about that and some of the things that we are going to do, we’re actually purchasing new furniture for the new building and we’re actually going to purchase at the end of next school year the furniture for the existing building so that we don’t have to move stuff out during the year in that existing building at Duran.”
According to Martin, to make the transition smoother for the students, O’Neal and Martin have planned for the first week back to be virtual.
“It’s exciting, anytime you have a new facility and you open it up it’s exciting it’s a good thing for the community,” Martin said.
Following the layout of Duran’s plan, Martin touched on the subject of school safety and his plans to create a safer environment for Pell City’s students.
“I’ve actually talked with Dr. Strong, him and our SROs actually went to a school safety conference last week and Dr. Strong on our 28th meeting is just going to share very briefly for about five minutes what they found out at that meeting, but also that same morning I’ve got a meeting set up with our SROs and police chief to actually discuss school safety coming into the next year,” Martin said.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved to pay teachers $25/hour for attending summer IEP and 504 meetings;
—Approved the resignations of Michelle Perry (math teacher at PCHS) Andrew Jackson (fourth-grade teacher at Eden Elementary School);
—Approved the retirement of Christy Ginn;
—Approved hiring Brianna Davidson (elementary teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Kelly Cardenas (elementary teacher at Kennedy Elementary School), Monique Wright (special education behavior counselor system wide), Melissa Trimble (special education teacher system wide), Catherine Isbell (english teacher at PCHS), John Gluschick (health teacher at PCHS), Daniel Graham (history teacher at Duran South),Toni Sabo (math teacher at Duran North Jr. High School), Ben Castleberry (agriscience teacher at PCHS), Madison Woods (math teacher at Duran South Jr. High School), Amanda Courington (math teacher at Duran South Jr. High School), Jacob Stanley (history teacher at Duran North Jr. High School), Heather Messer (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School), Melissa Lewis (secondary science teacher at PCHS), Evan Patrick (history teacher at PCHS) and Mattew Pate (elementary teacher at Eden Elementary School);
—Approved the transfers of Lisa Pender (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts to elementary teacher at Williams Intermediate), Kayla Lee (technology teacher at Williams Intermediate to elementary teacher at Iola Roberts), Tabitah Surles (technology specialist at PCHS to assistant principal at Duran Jr. High School), Dana Bloodsworth (history teacher at Duran North Jr. High to history teacher at PCHS) and Sherry Zollinger (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts to elementary teacher at Coosa Valley);
—Approved the reassignments of Hollye Higdon (kindergarten teacher to elementary teacher at Iola Roberts) and Kristi Robinson (kindergarten teacher to reading coach at Iola Roberts);
—Approved the contracts of Megan Oden, Brian Barber, James Mitchell, Greg Brewster, Darlene Tucker, Deborah Cochran, Laura Headley, Linda Wilder, Connie Hollis, Carol Weatherly, Lisa Barr, Jacky Maddox, Belinda Thompson and Davis Moore as bus drivers for the summer programs;
—Approved the TEAMS contracts of Zachary Searels, April Carter, Robert Adams, Teresa Gregory, Michaela Young, Raegan Whitfiled, Eric Brown, Debbie Roberts, Wendy Latham, Emile Milam, Ross Arraon Burks, Brandon Milam and Sondra Dile;
—Approved contracts with Beth Freeman (summer gifted teacher), Connie Thomas (psychometry services), Jeff Green (networth support for Pell City School System), Michael Pruitt (summer school teacher at PCHS) and Monica Hartley (ESY instructional assistant);
—Approved purchases of furniture from Modular Concepts, LLC, at the cost of $27,737.88 and library furniture for Dran North from Palmer Hamilton Design at the cost of $32,968.50; and
—Approved accounts payable for the month of May in the amount of $879,056.15.